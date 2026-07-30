Monday, August 3, 2026 | 8:00PM | 21+

FREE

Kick Out The Jams Karaoke Mondays

hosted by our very own Rob Weil

EVERY MONDAY 8P-12:30A

Sign-ups start at 7:30P

INDUSTRY NIGHT is EVERY MONDAY at MOTR PUB

With proof of industry employment, enjoy:

$2 off select draft and wine

$5 Tito’s vodka and Bulleit bourbon

$2 off any sandwich w/ the purchase of a drink

Bar opens at 6PM!