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Kick Out The Jams Karaoke Mondays

Kick Out The Jams Karaoke Mondays

Monday, August 3, 2026 | 8:00PM | 21+

FREE

Kick Out The Jams Karaoke Mondays
hosted by our very own Rob Weil

EVERY MONDAY 8P-12:30A
Sign-ups start at 7:30P

INDUSTRY NIGHT is EVERY MONDAY at MOTR PUB
With proof of industry employment, enjoy:
$2 off select draft and wine
$5 Tito’s vodka and Bulleit bourbon
$2 off any sandwich w/ the purchase of a drink

Bar opens at 6PM!

MOTR Pub
Free
Every week through N/A.
Monday: 08:00 PM - 11:59 PM
MOTR Pub
1345 Main Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
https://www.motrpub.com/