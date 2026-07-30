Kick Out The Jams Karaoke Mondays
Kick Out The Jams Karaoke Mondays
Monday, August 3, 2026 | 8:00PM | 21+
FREE
Kick Out The Jams Karaoke Mondays
hosted by our very own Rob Weil
EVERY MONDAY 8P-12:30A
Sign-ups start at 7:30P
INDUSTRY NIGHT is EVERY MONDAY at MOTR PUB
With proof of industry employment, enjoy:
$2 off select draft and wine
$5 Tito’s vodka and Bulleit bourbon
$2 off any sandwich w/ the purchase of a drink
Bar opens at 6PM!
MOTR Pub
Free
Every week through N/A.
Monday: 08:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Monday: 08:00 PM - 11:59 PM