Juneteenth Showcase

Juneteenth vibes

We’re bringing the city together for a night of music, culture, and community

Featuring 8 incredible artists — repping Dayton, with special guests from Louisville, KY

4 amazing vendors to shop & support

Hosted by Sly-fi

Doors: 8PM

Music starts: 9PM

$10 Cover

Pull up, bring your people, and celebrate with us #Juneteenth #SupportLocal #LiveMusic #pizza See less

