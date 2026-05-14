Juneteenth Showcase
Juneteenth Showcase
Juneteenth vibes
We’re bringing the city together for a night of music, culture, and community
Featuring 8 incredible artists — repping Dayton, with special guests from Louisville, KY
4 amazing vendors to shop & support
Hosted by Sly-fi
Doors: 8PM
Music starts: 9PM
$10 Cover
Pull up, bring your people, and celebrate with us #Juneteenth #SupportLocal #LiveMusic #pizza See less
Oregon Express
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Oregon Express
336 E 5th St.Dayton, Ohio 45402