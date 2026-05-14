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Juneteenth Showcase

Juneteenth Showcase

Juneteenth vibes

We’re bringing the city together for a night of music, culture, and community
Featuring 8 incredible artists — repping Dayton, with special guests from Louisville, KY

4 amazing vendors to shop & support

Hosted by Sly-fi

Doors: 8PM
Music starts: 9PM
$10 Cover

Pull up, bring your people, and celebrate with us #Juneteenth #SupportLocal #LiveMusic #pizza See less

Oregon Express
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Oregon Express
336 E 5th St.
Dayton, Ohio 45402