Juneteenth: Commemoration, Celebration, and Concert ft. Brownstone w/Live Band

The 6th Annual Juneteenth Commemoration, Celebration, and Concert returns to Levitt Pavilion Dayton on Friday, June 19, from 4:45 PM to 9 PM with this year’s theme: Legacy of Freedom III.

Presented in partnership with Home of Urban Creative Arts, this free community celebration centers education, culture, remembrance, and joy through an evening of performances, interactive experiences, and live music in the heart of downtown Dayton.

4:45 PM – 5:45 PM

The evening begins with the pre-show special “Boots on the Ground,” featuring a short educational presentation and homage to local and national individuals who have fought and continue to fight for freedom, followed by community Southern soul line dancing.

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Throughout the evening, guests can experience African drumming and dance, poetry, heritage performances, live audience participation moments, a live choir, food sculptures and culinary demonstrations, face painting, sound bowls, massage chairs, food trucks, giveaways, and more.

Families can also explore the Mobile Bookstore, receive free youth books while supplies last, connect with local African American authors, and engage with curated literacy-focused activities celebrating the power of reading, storytelling, and cultural preservation.

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

The night concludes with a featured concert performance by legendary Grammy-nominated R&B group Brownstone, featuring a live band. Known for defining the sound of ’90s R&B with rich harmonies and timeless hits including “If You Love Me,” “Grapevyne,” and “5 Miles to Empty,” Brownstone first rose to acclaim as Michael Jackson’s first signing to MJJ Music.

Today, the group continues to bring their signature soulful sound to audiences across the country, connecting generations of R&B fans through powerful vocals and unforgettable live performances.