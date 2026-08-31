Jane Austen Lunch and Learn, Regency Era Dressing

Step back into the world of Jane Austen! Join us for an elegant afternoon discovering the intricate layers, undergarments and unique social etiquette behind early 19th fashion!

Have a regency gown or dandy attire? Please feel free to wear your historical finery! Period-accurate dress is celebrated, but absolutely not required to attend!

Note: The presentation will be hosted on the second floor. Guests will need to navigate 17 steps to get upstairs (no elevator access is available). Restrooms are located on the second floor.