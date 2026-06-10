Irby Ray // The Bruins // Moonbeau (Cinci) // Ethan Marc Band (Detroit)
Irby Ray // The Bruins // Moonbeau (Cinci) // Ethan Marc Band (Detroit)
A stacked lineup hits Yellow Cab Tavern on July 25th featuring Irby Ray, The Bruins, Moonbeau, and Ethan Marc Band.
A summer night of live music at Yellow Cab Tavern with standout artists from across the region.
Dayton’s own Irby Ray brings a bright, melodic indie-pop driven by catchy hooks—sharing the stage with fellow hometown favorites The Bruins, known for their blend of neo-soul, alt pop, and groove-driven sound.
Joining them are:
- Moonbeau (Cincinnati) – dreamy, indie-leaning textures with a modern edge
- Ethan Marc Band (Detroit) – a tight, high-energy rock outfit with a full-band punch
Yellow Cab Tavern
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
937-424-3870
yellowcabtavern@gmail.com