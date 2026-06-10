Irby Ray // The Bruins // Moonbeau (Cinci) // Ethan Marc Band (Detroit)

A stacked lineup hits Yellow Cab Tavern on July 25th featuring Irby Ray, The Bruins, Moonbeau, and Ethan Marc Band.

A summer night of live music at Yellow Cab Tavern with standout artists from across the region.

Dayton’s own Irby Ray brings a bright, melodic indie-pop driven by catchy hooks—sharing the stage with fellow hometown favorites The Bruins, known for their blend of neo-soul, alt pop, and groove-driven sound.

Joining them are: