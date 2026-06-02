Discover the many benefits of an insect hotel on June 20th at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. as you assemble one and choose the perfect spot for it in your own landscape. Insects play a vital role in our ecosystem, offering countless services that support healthy gardens. Bug houses, or insect hotels, give these helpful creatures a safe place to live and encourage them to thrive in our outdoor spaces Cost is $20 to participate. Please register so that we have enough supplies available. Register at: go.osu.edu/insecthotel26