HYRYDER - A Grateful Dead Tribute

The night before the nation turns 250, step into the timeless world of the Grateful Dead with Hyryder, a tribute band devoted to the improvisation, exploration, and freewheeling joy that defined a generation. There's no more fitting soundtrack for America's birthday eve than the Dead's own brand of red-white-and-blue Americana—so come wave that flag, raise a glass, and let the good times roll.

With passion and authenticity, Hyryder brings the legendary Dead catalog roaring back to life—every jam a journey, every song an invitation to let go. This is where the spirit of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead lives on. Take the ride and ring in the semiquincentennial the only way that makes sense: together, on our feet, lost in the music.

🎸 HOW TO GO? 💥

The Brightside (905 E 3rd St, Dayton)

Friday, July 3, 2026

Doors 7PM · Show 8PM

*$15 GA advance · $20 day of show

Reserved tables available — limited!

All ages