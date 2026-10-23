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"Human Nature" Viewing by Art21

"Human Nature" Viewing by Art21

Overview
A screening of an episode of "Human Nature." Hosted by The Contemporary Dayton & Art21 Screening Society. Max capacity is 10 people.

A screening of the Art21 episode “Human Nature.” Hosted by The Contemporary Dayton & Art21 Screening Society.

episode from Season 12 of Art in the Twenty-First Century, featuring artists

The four celebrated artists featured in “Human Nature,” Lenka Clayton, Josh Kline, Delcy Morelos, and Sin Wai Kin, explore the central questions surrounding what it means to be human: investigating our impact on the environment and the world around us, probing the social and economic systems that define our daily lives, and discovering how we relate and connect with one another.

Directed by Ian Forster.

Attendance is limited. Free and open to all with registration.

This event is presented in collaboration with Art21. For more information, visit art21.org.

The Contemporary Dayton
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Contemporary Dayton
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
http://www.thecontemporarydayton.org
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W 4th St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
(937) 224-3822
cking@thecontemporarydayton.org
http://thecontemporarydayton.org