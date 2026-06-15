History Talk with Ski Schanher (The Constitution)
History Talk with Ski Schanher (The Constitution)
As part of our America 250 Celebration, Ski Schanher will present a talk on the American Constitution on July 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum. Bring your collapsible chair, snack or dinner as you listen to our speaker in the beauty of the gardens.
Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
1900 Park St.Springfield, Ohio 45504