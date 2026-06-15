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History Talk with Ski Schanher (The Constitution)

History Talk with Ski Schanher (The Constitution)

As part of our America 250 Celebration, Ski Schanher will present a talk on the American Constitution on July 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum. Bring your collapsible chair, snack or dinner as you listen to our speaker in the beauty of the gardens.

Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
clark.osu.edu
Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum
1900 Park St.
Springfield, Ohio 45504
https://go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden