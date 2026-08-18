GuitarFest 2026 will take place Sunday, September 20 from 4-7 pm at Centerville's Cornerstone Park. This celebratory event has been a part of our area since 1981.

This free event is co-sponsored by the City of Centerville and the Dayton Guitar Society and features short showcase sets from about a dozen regional guitarists playing a varietry of styles, including jazz, classical, fingerstyle, flamenco and singer-songwriters.

For more information, contact:

Jim McCutcheon jim@mccutcheonmusic.com / 937-287-7755.

