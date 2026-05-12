Gospel on Skates – Family Night Event
Gospel on Skates – Family Night Event
Families get ready to put your roller skates on and join Sophia Learning Center its annual Gospel on Skates - Family Night!
Sophia Learning Center will host its annual Gospel on Skates - Family Night friend raiser on Thursday, June 4, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm at Skateworld of Kettering. This event brings families together for an evening of skating, good (clean) music, head-to-head family games, raffles and giveaways.
Where: Skateworld of Kettering (1601 E David Rd, Kettering, OH 45429)
Tickets: $10.00
All proceeds raised from this year's event will be help Sophia Learning Center grow, train up more world changers and reach more families with Christ-centered education.
Skateworld of Kettering
10.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Sophia Learning Center
937-503-7003
info@sophialearningcenter.org
Skateworld of Kettering
1601 E David Rd.Kettering, Ohio 45420