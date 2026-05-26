Fridays on Prouty: Heather Redman & the Reputation with Paid Leave

Live music continues at Fridays on Prouty with an evening of soulful rock, roots music, and summer energy in downtown Troy.

The evening begins with opening performance Paid Leave before Heather Redman & the Reputation take the stage.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a night of live music with family and friends in the heart of downtown Troy.

July concerts take place on Short Street between the Courthouse and Hayner Center due to downtown construction.

Free admission.

