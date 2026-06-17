Free Live Music from the Primetime Blues Band

Join us Friday night, June 19th, as we welcome The Primetime Blues Band to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage! Get ready for an electrifying shift with The Primetime Blues Band! Led by Southwestern Ohio Blues Hall of Fame inductee Tony Houston, we’re breaking the mold by bringing you powerful, gripping original blues songs alongside fresh, high-energy takes on the genre. We blend the grit of Chicago-style electric, Delta, Texas, and funk/R&B to deliver a sound that is entirely our own.

Don’t just listen to the history of the blues—experience its future...

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!