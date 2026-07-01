FREE Live Music from Sonny's Solo Blues

Joining us Thursday, July 9th is Sonny’s Solo Blues, more than just a Blues-Rock artist, award-winning guitar player Sonny Moorman balances his signature smoking-hot riffs with a hard-rocking precision and feel born deep in the Blues ethos. Seeming to channel inspiration from elsewhere, his world-class playing is at once both transcendental and firmly grounded in reality, captivating audiences nationwide. The music is original, complex and never stale, with relatable lyrics and a sound that conjures up masters like Duane Allman, Lonnie Mack, and Freddy King. Still, Moorman has forged his own intoxicating style throughout his decades-long career, which firmly establishes him as one of the last great authentic roadhouse players. He'll play from 7-10 pm during our $10 Tini Time offered every Thursday evening, where an entire specialty list of martinis is just $10!

9/21/2018 Moorman and his band headlined 2018 GABBAfest (where he played Duane Allman’s Guitar!) and has a new Vinyl LP "Lucky 13 Naked" coming out in 2019. Having over twenty awards, some of the highlights are his 2016 Blues Foundation Finalist International Blues Challenge – Solo/Duo, 2003 Cincinnati Enquirer CAMMY Award – Best Blues/R&B Band, 2003 Cincinnati Enquirer CAMMY Award – Best Blues/R&B Instrumentalist, and 2014 Cincy Blues Challenge Winner – Band.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com