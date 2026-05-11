FREE Live Music from Singer and Songwriter Alexa Michelle

Join us Friday night, June 19th, as we welcome Alexa Michelle to our venue for the first time! She specializes in Jazz, R&B, and Soul music, a combo sure to knock your socks off! She'll play from 8-11 pm during our $10 Tini Time offered every Thursday evening, where an entire specialty list of martinis is just $10!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com