FREE Live Music from Saxtone Arrington

Join us for an unforgettable evening of smooth melodies and vibrant rhythms as we welcome internationally renowned artist Anthony "SaxTone" Arrington back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage from 8-11 pm on Saturday, August 29th. Be sure to arrive early, grab a fine handcrafted cocktail, a few small plates, and get settled in for a night you won't want to miss - Saxtone always packs the house!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!