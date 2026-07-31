FREE Live Music from Satin Smooth Project

Join us as we welcome the Satin Smooth Project to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage on Saturday, August 15th, from 8-11 pm. It's going to be an exciting jazz experience you don't want to miss!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first come, first serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com