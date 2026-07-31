FREE Live Music from Rolando Matias Trio

Join us as we welcome Rolando Matias Trio to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage on Thursday, August 6th from 7-10pm with a blend of exciting and eclectic Jazz! This ensemble features Rolando Matias alongside some of Cincinnati’s best jazz musicians! Join us for a fabulous set of music, delectable small plates, and delicious cocktails and mocktails! Be sure to arrive early - this show is sure to pack the house! They'll play from 7-10 pm alongside our Thursday $10 Martini specials when all of our premium, handcrafted martinis are just $10 all night every Thursday!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for free live music at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!