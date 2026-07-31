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FREE Live Music from RLJQ Afro-Cuban Jazz Band

FREE Live Music from RLJQ Afro-Cuban Jazz Band

Join us as we welcome RLJQ Afro-Cuban Jazz Band back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage on Friday, August 28th from 8-11pm with a blend of exciting, eclectic Afro-Cuban Jazz! This ensemble features Rolando Matias alongside some of Cincinnati’s best Afro-Cuban jazz musicians! Join us for a fabulous set of music, delectable small plates, and delicious cocktails and mocktails! Be sure to arrive early - this show is sure to pack the house!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for free live music at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!

Whisperz Speakeasy
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com