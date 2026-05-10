FREE Live Music from RLJQ Afro-Cuban Jazz Band

Join us as we welcome RLJQ Afro-Cuban Jazz Band back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage on Friday, June 12th from 8-11pm with a blend of exciting, eclectic Afro-Cuban Jazz! This ensemble features Rolando Matias alongside some of Cincinnati’s best Afro-Cuban jazz musicians!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for free live music at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com