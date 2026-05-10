FREE Live Music from Noah Wotherspoon

Join us on Thursday, June 11th, from 7-10 pm as we welcome the Noah Wotherspoon Solo to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage! Noah Wotherspoon is a phenomenal and captivating musician who found his calling at a young age and made a name for himself as one of the leading musicians and blues guitarists in Dayton, Ohio. He returns this Thursday for a night of jazz, blues, and classic rock favorites you won’t want to miss!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com