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FREE Live Music from Noah Wotherspoon

FREE Live Music from Noah Wotherspoon

Join us on Thursday, June 11th, from 7-10 pm as we welcome the Noah Wotherspoon Solo to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage! Noah Wotherspoon is a phenomenal and captivating musician who found his calling at a young age and made a name for himself as one of the leading musicians and blues guitarists in Dayton, Ohio. He returns this Thursday for a night of jazz, blues, and classic rock favorites you won’t want to miss!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com