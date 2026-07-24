FREE Live Music from Mike Wade Trio

Mike Wade Trio joins us on Tuesday, August 4th, from 7-10 pm for an exhilarating performance of jazz favorites alongside our Tuesday weekly wine specials! Every Tuesday, we offer 10% off bottles and 50% off glasses of our eclectic, unique boutique wine selection.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com