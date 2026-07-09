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FREE Live Music from Mike Wade & The Mighty Groovers

FREE Live Music from Mike Wade & The Mighty Groovers

Mike Wade & the Mighty Groovers joins us on Friday, July 10th, from 8-11 pm for an exhilarating performance of jazz favorites.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com