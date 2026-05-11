FREE Live Music from Michael Johnson

Join us as we welcome artists Michael Johnson for their first show at Whisperz Speakeasy on Friday, June 5th, from 8-11 pm.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, attire meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy - Dayton’s favorite new venue for free live music 5 nights per week, Tuesday through Saturday night!