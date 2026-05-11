FREE live music from Linus Tate Unplugged

Join us as we welcome Linus Tate Unplugged to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage for the first time on Wednesday, June 17th, from 7-10 pm alongside our Wednesday weekly whiskey specials! Every Wednesday, we offer 25% off standard whiskey, bourbon, and scotch pours & cocktails! Indulge in something new and delicious that you're not likely to find anywhere else. All of our wine is also available "to go" at retail pricing!

Linus Tate combines energetic performances, great musicianship, vocal harmonies, and a classic, memorable song selection to create a unique live entertainment experience perfect for music lovers and audiences of all ages. Linus Tate has spent the past 10 years perfecting their live show at clubs, summer events, and corporate performances in Cincinnati, Dayton, Butler County, and Northern Kentucky. The band blends elements of rock/pop and roots/Americana music, covering artists such as John Mayer, Matchbox Twenty, Chris Stapleton, The Beatles, The Eagles, Tom Petty, Merle Haggard, and more, making for a must-see live music event!

Some notable past events and clients include: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Taste of Cincinnati, Hamilton RiversEdge Concert Series, City of Loveland Summer Concerts, Belterra Casino Park, Belterra Casino Resort, and the Blue Ash Summer Concert Series, among many more.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests to dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com