FREE Live Music from Lee McKinney Trio

Join us Thursday night, June 4th, as we welcome the Lee McKinney Trio back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage. Cameron Vorhees and Tom Bresnick join Lee on stage for an evening of vibrant jazz and amazing musicianship. These guys will leave you stunned!!! They'll play from 7-10 pm during our $10 Tini Time offered every Thursday evening, where an entire specialty list of martinis is just $10!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com