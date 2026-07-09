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FREE Live Music from Lee McKinney Trio

FREE Live Music from Lee McKinney Trio

Join us Wednesday night, July 29th, as we welcome the Lee McKinney Trio back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage. Cameron Vorhees and Tom Bresnick join Lee on stage for an evening of vibrant jazz and amazing musicianship. These guys will leave you stunned!!! They'll play from 7-10 pm alongside our Wednesday weekly whiskey specials! Every Wednesday, we offer 25% off standard whiskey, bourbon, and scotch pours & cocktails!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com