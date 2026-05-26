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FREE Live Music from Kerry Kennard Trio

FREE Live Music from Kerry Kennard Trio

Join us Tuesday night, June 2nd, as we welcome the Kerry Kennard Trio back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage! Tom Bresnick will perform on Bass and Dave Cousino will serenade on the Guitar. They'll perform from 7-10pm alongside our Tuesday night wine specials when wine is 50% off by the glass and 10% off by the bottle all night long!
Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). For more information about our dress code, click here. We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!
Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com