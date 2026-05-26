FREE Live Music from Jim Leslie Trio

Continuing our fabulous Wednesday night Trios line up is the Jim Leslie Trio on June 10th! They'll take the stage alongside our Wednesday weekly whiskey specials! Every Wednesday, we offer 25% off standard whiskey, bourbon, and scotch pours & cocktails!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com