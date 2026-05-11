FREE Live Music from Jeanne Phillips Trio

We welcome the Jeanne Phillips Trio back for another memorable visit on Tuesday, June 16th, from 7-10 pm. Let Jeanne’s heartfelt vocals send you into each song’s “story” whether it be smooth, soulful, or energetic. Accompanied by the creative skills of Zachery Karp on the keyboard and Mason Daugherty on the string bass. Leave the day behind and “take a trip” tonight into the world of jazz! They’ll perform alongside our Tuesday night wine specials when wine is 50% off by the glass and 10% off by the bottle!

The trio consists of Jeanne Phillips, Mason Daughtery, and Chris Johnston. Jeanne Phillips is a vocalist and pianist native to Cincinnati. She has a music studio in Cincinnati in the historic Herzog/King Records Music museum on Race Street. She has performed all over this city and many others in the eastern states as a soloist for intimate settings of 7 up to convention crowds of 10,000. While strongly influenced by the stylings of Billie, Ella, Diana Krall, and so many more, Jeanne creates her own unique interpretations that are inspired, inventive, and artistically crafted to create and sustain just the right mood. Jeanne loves to pull her audience into a song's expression of the heart and varied emotions of the soul.

Mason Daugherty is a jazz bassist, educator, and composer/arranger who, after obtaining his Master’s in Jazz Studies from UC, now calls Cincinnati home. He works professionally in the area in various jazz combos, country bands, and wedding bands while holding the role of Assistant Director for the Cincinnati Jazz Academy. He busies himself composing and arranging for El Ritmo Del Mañana, an occasional chart for CCJO, his own trio, and alongside his band members in DMJ. You can hear his work on “The View from Riddle”, available on Spotify.

Chris Johnston is a Cincinnati-based pianist and organist, known for his lively accompaniment with the JumpNJive Big Band as well as numerous sit-ins with ensembles across the city. A piano graduate of the Toedtman School of Music, he brings both technical skill and stylistic versatility to his playing, spanning jazz, swing, and classical traditions. In addition to performing, Chris is an accomplished antique restorationist with FixMyAntique, specializing in Pianos, Pipe organs, and historic furnishings. His passion for preservation extends to his role as the current caretaker of the historic Wurlitzer Theater organ and Steinway Player piano at Cincinnati Music Hall’s Ballroom, where he ensures that these iconic instruments remain in excellent playing condition for the ongoing concert series and future generations. Blending artistry with stewardship, Chris continues to enrich Cincinnati’s cultural landscape both on stage and behind the scenes.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com