FREE Live Music from Jeanne Phillips Trio

Whisperz Speakeasy welcomes the Jeanne Phillips Duo back for another memorable visit on Tuesday, July 7th, from 7-10 pm for another memorable visit. Let Jeanne’s heartfelt vocals send you into each song’s “story” whether it be smooth, soulful, or energetic. Accompanied by the creative skills of Zachery Karp on the keyboard and Mason Daugherty on the string bass. Leave the day behind and “take a trip” tonight into the world of jazz!

JEANNE PHILLIPS - VOCAL/PIANO ARTIST

Jeanne Phillips is a native Cincinnatian and has a music studio in Cincinnati in the historic Herzog/King Records Music museum on Race Street. She has performed all over this city and many others in the eastern states as a soloist for intimate settings of 7 up to convention crowds of 10,000. While strongly influenced by the stylings of Billie, Ella, Diana Krall and so many more, Jeanne creates her own unique interpretations that are inspired, inventive, and artistically crafted to create and sustain just the right mood. Jeanne loves to pull her audience into a song's expression of the heart and varied emotions of the soul. Visit Jeanne’s website here: http://www.jeannephillipsmusic.com

ZACHERY KARP - KEYBOARDS

Zachery Karp is a jazz pianist based in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s of Music at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music in Jazz Studies. He was awarded a graduate assistantship and has traveled to local schools to conduct master classes and performances. He has played at many venues around the Cincinnati area including Caﬀe Vivace, Schwartz Pointe, and Juniper’s. His playing style is steeped in the blues and strongly rooted in the jazz tradition, taking inspiration from the likes of Bobby Timmons and Cedar Walton.

MASON DAUGHERTY - STRING BASS

Mason Daugherty is a jazz bassist, educator, and composer/arranger who, after obtaining his Masters in Jazz Studies from UC, now calls Cincinnati home. He works professionally in the area in various jazz combos, country bands, and wedding bands while teaching at the Cincinnati Jazz Academy, Musique Madeira, and Conner High School as their Jazz Band Director. He busies himself composing and arranging for El Ritmo Del Mañana, an occasional chart for CCJO, for his own trio, for his own nonet, and alongside his band members for DMJ. You can hear his work on “The View from Riddle”, available on Spotify.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com