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FREE Live Music from Janice Codispoti Trio

FREE Live Music from Janice Codispoti Trio

Join us Thursday night for fabulous jazz from Janice Codispoti Trio as they take the stage at Whisperz Speakeasy on Thursday, July 23rd. They'll play from 7-10 pm alongside our Thursday $10 Martini specials when all of our premium, handcrafted martinis are just $10 all night every Thursday!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests to dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Don't forget, the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com