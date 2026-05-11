FREE Live Music from Heather & The Swing Set

One of our club favorites, returning Friday and Saturday, June 26th and 27th to Whisperz Speakeasy — Heather & The Swing Set. This vocally led jazz ensemble will take the stage from 8-11 pm for two nights of unforgettable live music! Be sure to arrive early, grab a fine handcrafted cocktail, a few small plates, and get settled in for a night you won't want to miss. The show starts at 8 pm and goes until approximately 11 pm.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!