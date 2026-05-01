FREE Live Music from Golden Hour

Taking the stage from 7-10 pm on Wednesday, May 20th, for the first time at Whisperz Speakeasy - Golden Hour joins us for a night to remember! Golden Hour is a relaxing performance with stellar musicianship, sultry vocals, and song selection that pairs perfectly with a night out for drinks. Golden Hour has been honing their craft everywhere between Florida, and Alabama to Wisconsin, and Illinois. This solo performance includes songs from artists such as Jack Johnson, Pearl Jam, Amy Winehouse, Tom Petty, Jimmy Buffet and many more. Making it an event you don't want to miss!

Every Wednesday, we offer 25% off standard whiskey, bourbon, and scotch pours & cocktails! Indulge in something new and delicious that you're not likely to find anywhere else. All of our wine is also available "to go" at retail pricing!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!