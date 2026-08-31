FREE live music from Finding Melissa at Whisperz Speakeasy

Taking the stage from 7-10 pm on Thursday, September 3rd, for the first time at Whisperz Speakeasy - Finding Melissa, an acoustic trio who love playing music live and local! From Dayton, Ohio this group is fronted by vocalists Melissa Stapleton and Stephanie Sutterlin and anchored by guitarist Ken Stapleton. Join us for a night to remember - Thursdays are $10 Tini Time when all premium, handcrafted martinis are just $10!

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We request guests dress appropriately, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website at www.thedrinkerys.com