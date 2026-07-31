FREE Live Music from Eleventh Hour Groove
FREE Live Music from Eleventh Hour Groove
Join us Saturday, August 1st from 8:00p to 11:00p for an exciting performance from Eleventh Hour Groove. They’ll be showcasing their musical talent and providing a one-of-a-kind experience.
Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!
Please remember, there is no cover charge for free live music at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!
Whisperz Speakeasy
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower LaneWest Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com