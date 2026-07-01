© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FREE Live Music from David Burk and Bill Littleford

FREE Live Music from David Burk and Bill Littleford

David Burk & Bill Littleford join us on Wednesday, July 22nd, from 7-10 pm for an exhilarating performance of jazz favorites alongside our Wednesday weekly whiskey specials! Every Wednesday, we offer 25% off standard whiskey, bourbon, and scotch pours & cocktails!

Vocalist/harmonicist David Burk, winner of the 2022 Cincy Blues Challenge, fronts Cincinnati’s Heavy Juice Blues Band and plays with Dayton’s premier blues band The Nite Owls Blues Band. He has been Featured Artist at the Liberty Exhibition Hall Jazz Jam and has performed several times at the region’s premier jazz club, Cincinnati’s Caffe Vivace. Guitarist Bill Littleford fronts his own trio, plays with Belle of the Blues Lisa Biales, and is a member of the Tinfoil Hat Cowboys. David and Bill, both music educators, have been performing their mixture of jazz, blues and originals for the past year. They play regularly at the Harth Room, Downtown Cincinnati.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com

Whisperz Speakeasy
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Whisperz Speakeasy
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com

Artist Group Info

whisperz1995@gmail.com
Whisperz Speakeasy
926 Watertower Lane
West Carrollton, Ohio 45449
937-312-4864
whisperz1995@gmail.com
www.thedrinkerys.com