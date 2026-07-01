FREE Live Music from David Burk and Bill Littleford

David Burk & Bill Littleford join us on Wednesday, July 22nd, from 7-10 pm for an exhilarating performance of jazz favorites alongside our Wednesday weekly whiskey specials! Every Wednesday, we offer 25% off standard whiskey, bourbon, and scotch pours & cocktails!

Vocalist/harmonicist David Burk, winner of the 2022 Cincy Blues Challenge, fronts Cincinnati’s Heavy Juice Blues Band and plays with Dayton’s premier blues band The Nite Owls Blues Band. He has been Featured Artist at the Liberty Exhibition Hall Jazz Jam and has performed several times at the region’s premier jazz club, Cincinnati’s Caffe Vivace. Guitarist Bill Littleford fronts his own trio, plays with Belle of the Blues Lisa Biales, and is a member of the Tinfoil Hat Cowboys. David and Bill, both music educators, have been performing their mixture of jazz, blues and originals for the past year. They play regularly at the Harth Room, Downtown Cincinnati.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com