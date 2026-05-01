FREE Live Music from David Berlee & Reece Murry

Taking the stage from 7-10 pm on Thursday, May 28th, for the first time at Whisperz Speakeasy - David Berlee & Reece Murry joins us for a night to remember! Alongside our Thursday $10 Martini specials, when all of our premium, handcrafted martinis are just $10 all night every Thursday!

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require guests dress in appropriate attire, meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website!