FREE Live Music from Classical Guitarist Danny Voris

Classical guitarist Danny Voris joins us on Tuesday, May 19th & 26th from 7-10 pm. Danny is a local musician, performer, and educator of over 40 years who specializes in instrumental solo music and is sure to knock your socks off with his talent! Join us for an evening of original compositions, classical guitar sensations, small plates, cocktails, and more. He’ll perform alongside our Tuesday weekly wine specials! Every Tuesday, we offer 10% off bottles and 50% off glasses of our eclectic, unique boutique wine selection.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com