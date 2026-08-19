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Free Concert and Music Trivia Bingo with Gem City Chorus

Free Concert and Music Trivia Bingo with Gem City Chorus

Gem City Chorus and Guests "Cool Name Pending Quartet" will perform in between games of Music Trivia Bingo. Game prizes and door prizes. FREE ADMISSION. Free snacks and cash bar available.

American Legion Post 598
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Gem City Chorus
9376202019
dsmith6439@gmail.com
http://www.gemcitychorus.org
American Legion Post 598
5700 Kentshire Drive
Kettering, Ohio 45459