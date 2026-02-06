For Dayton By Dayton 2026

Dayton’s music scene takes center stage at For Dayton, By Dayton.

Now in its seventh year, 4DBD is more than a music festival. It’s a celebration of the creativity, resilience, and community spirit that make Dayton shine.

Built around one simple idea — giving local artists the big stage they deserve — For Dayton, By Dayton brings together musicians from across our city and surrounding communities for one unforgettable night of live music at Levitt Pavilion Dayton.

From hip-hop to rock, indie to funk, this lineup showcases the incredible talent growing right here in our own backyard:

Schedule:

5:00 PM • DJ Cuest

5:30 PM • J-Tolb

5:45 PM • Empire Pool

6:15 PM • Blanch Robinson

6:30 PM • Better Anyway

7:15 PM • Tyrant

7:30 PM • K. Carter

8:00 PM • Cooley The Curator

8:15 PM • Nightbeast

What started in 2019 with just 700 attendees has grown into a signature summer tradition that brings thousands of people together through music, food, and shared community pride.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, grab dinner from local food trucks, and enjoy a family-friendly evening celebrating the artists, neighbors, and creative energy that make Dayton special.

Part of the PNC Community Series.

Special thanks to our community partners and sponsors: OICS, Tony & Pete’s, Barrel House, and Black Box Improv for helping make this celebration possible.

FREE event

Downtown Dayton

BYO chairs + blankets

Food trucks on site

Family friendly

This is Dayton’s soundtrack. Come celebrate it with us.

