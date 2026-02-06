For Dayton By Dayton 2026
For Dayton By Dayton 2026
Dayton’s music scene takes center stage at For Dayton, By Dayton.
Now in its seventh year, 4DBD is more than a music festival. It’s a celebration of the creativity, resilience, and community spirit that make Dayton shine.
Built around one simple idea — giving local artists the big stage they deserve — For Dayton, By Dayton brings together musicians from across our city and surrounding communities for one unforgettable night of live music at Levitt Pavilion Dayton.
From hip-hop to rock, indie to funk, this lineup showcases the incredible talent growing right here in our own backyard:
Schedule:
5:00 PM • DJ Cuest
5:30 PM • J-Tolb
5:45 PM • Empire Pool
6:15 PM • Blanch Robinson
6:30 PM • Better Anyway
7:15 PM • Tyrant
7:30 PM • K. Carter
8:00 PM • Cooley The Curator
8:15 PM • Nightbeast
What started in 2019 with just 700 attendees has grown into a signature summer tradition that brings thousands of people together through music, food, and shared community pride.
Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, grab dinner from local food trucks, and enjoy a family-friendly evening celebrating the artists, neighbors, and creative energy that make Dayton special.
Part of the PNC Community Series.
Special thanks to our community partners and sponsors: OICS, Tony & Pete’s, Barrel House, and Black Box Improv for helping make this celebration possible.
FREE event
Downtown Dayton
BYO chairs + blankets
Food trucks on site
Family friendly
This is Dayton’s soundtrack. Come celebrate it with us.