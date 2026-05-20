Flashback Funk Fest feat. Morris Day & The Time, The Ohio Players, The Original Lakeside, and ConFunkShun

Get ready to rewind the clock and turn up the groove when Flashback Funk Fest brings the golden era of funk, soul, and R&B to Huber Heights, OH this fall. This electrifying celebration of timeless hits and legendary showmanship will feature an all-star lineup of Morris Day & The Time, The Ohio Players, The Original Lakeside, and ConFunkShun together live at Rose Music Center on Saturday, September 26.

