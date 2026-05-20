Flashback Funk Fest feat. Morris Day & The Time, The Ohio Players, The Original Lakeside, and ConFunkShun
Flashback Funk Fest feat. Morris Day & The Time, The Ohio Players, The Original Lakeside, and ConFunkShun
Get ready to rewind the clock and turn up the groove when Flashback Funk Fest brings the golden era of funk, soul, and R&B to Huber Heights, OH this fall. This electrifying celebration of timeless hits and legendary showmanship will feature an all-star lineup of Morris Day & The Time, The Ohio Players, The Original Lakeside, and ConFunkShun together live at Rose Music Center on Saturday, September 26.
Rose Music Center at The Heights
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive BlvdHuber Heights, Ohio 45424
(937) 610-0288
apirro@memi.biz