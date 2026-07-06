© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Figureheads of Dayton Album Release Party

Figureheads of Dayton Album Release Party

The Figureheads of Dayton album release show for their first album, The Sardinia Sessions, along with special guest Catsteel.

Yellow Cab Tavern
$10 Cover includes copy of the CD
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Figureheads of Dayton
9376238276
tussjo@gmail.com
http://thefigureheadsofdayton.com

Artist Group Info

The Figureheads of Dayton
tussjo@gmail.com
http://thefigureheadsofdayton.com
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E 4th St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
937-424-3870
yellowcabtavern@gmail.com
https://www.yellowcabtavern.com