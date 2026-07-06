Figureheads of Dayton Album Release Party
Figureheads of Dayton Album Release Party
The Figureheads of Dayton album release show for their first album, The Sardinia Sessions, along with special guest Catsteel.
Yellow Cab Tavern
$10 Cover includes copy of the CD
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Figureheads of Dayton
9376238276
tussjo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Figureheads of Dayton
tussjo@gmail.com
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
937-424-3870
yellowcabtavern@gmail.com