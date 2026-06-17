Father’s Day Rooftop Grill Out Experience at The Foundry
Father’s Day Rooftop Grill Out Experience at The Foundry
Treat Dad to the ultimate Father’s Day celebration at The Foundry. Elevated above the city, their rooftop grill-out pairs spectacular skyline views with the smoky flavors of fire-grilled favorites and expert handcrafted cocktails. With Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Marinated Flank Steak and more, experience laid-back luxury with a custom BBQ menu and sunset dining for an unforgettable evening honoring the Dad of the hour.
The Foundry
50
12:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Foundry
The Foundry
124 Madison StDayton, Ohio 45402
937-965-7520