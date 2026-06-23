Farm on Central 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Come Celebrate With Us at Farm on Central!

Most farms don't make it to five years...we did! We are so excited to reach this milestone, and we're going to celebrate the way we know best: with good food and good people.

We've got a week of giveaways lined up (6/23-6/27). On Saturday, June 27 from 11am-2pm we'll have live music with Krissie Lyden, food, and farm-made slushies. Peaches!!! Kids' activities on the farm. And more.!

This 5yr celebration wouldn't be happening if it wasn't for YOU. You guys are the ones that keep us open, and we are always amazed by our incredible community. So mark your calendar, and we'll see you on the farm for our celebration day, Saturday June 27th (11am-2pm).