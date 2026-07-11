MEADOWDALE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1976

FABULOUS 50TH CLASS REUNION WEEKEND

The Meadowdale High School Class of 1976 proudly invites you to join us for our Fabulous 50th Class Reunion Weekend! As we celebrate this golden milestone, we are also extending a special welcome to our fellow Meadowdale alumni from the Classes of 1974, 1975, 1977, and 1978 for a memorable 70s Reunion Celebration.

Fifty years ago, we shared classrooms, friendships, dreams, and experiences that helped shape our lives. While much has changed over the years, the bonds we formed and the pride we carry as Meadowdale Lions remain strong.

This reunion weekend is an opportunity to reconnect with old friends, reminisce about cherished memories, celebrate our accomplishments, and create new memories together. Whether it's been five years or fifty years since you've seen your classmates, we hope you'll join us for this historic celebration.