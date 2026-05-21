Ernie Johnson From Detroit 'Vigilante' Album Release Party

Ernie Johnson From Detroit 'Vigilante' Album Release PartyFriday, June 26

7 doors, 8 show

Ages: 16+ under 16 allowed with parent or guardian

Ernie Johnson From Detroit returns with Vigilante, the band’s highly anticipated fourth studio album and their first release in collaboration with a record label, Color Red—marking a powerful new chapter in their evolution. Mixed by acclaimed guitarist/producer Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds, The Breaks, Color Red), Vigilante captures the band in familiar yet uncharted territory. Granting Roberts full creative latitude, the group embraced a spirit of exploration, resulting in a record that redefines their sonic identity while staying true to their roots. The album surges across genres—moving seamlessly from afrobeat to deep-pocket funk to blistering heavy rock—before circling back again. Through it all, the unmistakable foundation remains: a hard-driving, horn-fueled rhythm section that has become the signature of Ernie Johnson From Detroit’s sound. With Vigilante, the band pushes beyond expectations, delivering a fearless and dynamic listening experience that signals both reinvention and arrival.

Color Red is a Denver-based record label, founded by Eddie Roberts of the New Mastersounds and The Breaks, they specialize in releasing original funk, soul, jazz, and deep-funk music, focusing on high-quality, authentic analog production, often blending vintage sounds with modern, energetic, “old-school” vibes.

