Join us under the pavilion as the RiverScape Summer Music Series features an Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute with Let's Groove Tonight! Experience the magic with this high-energy celebration of the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire with the country's premier tribute act known for it's soulful vocals, thundering rhythm section and those iconic dynamic horns. From "September" and "Boogie Wonderland" to "Shining Star" and "Let's Groove", they recreate the sounds, costumes and choreography with incredible precision. This is a party you won't want to miss!

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy this FREE live concert, while taking in a spectacular sunset over the Great Miami River. The RiverScape Café will be open selling food and drinks along with alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails, for those 21 and over. The Summer Music Series is presented by AES Ohio, and supported by Jack W. & Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation and Enterprise Roofing.

