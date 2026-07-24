Join us Thursday, August 20th 7:00pm - 10:00pm as we welcome Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations. They’ll be playing alongside our Tuesday night wine specials when wine is 50% off by the glass and 10% off by the bottle all night long!

A veteran of the progressive roots music scene, singer/harmonica player Dustin Arbuckle (formerly of Moreland & Arbuckle) continues kicking up dust with Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations. A musician of vast appetites, he’s long held an appreciation for traditional American music in the vein of Charley Patton as well as the cross-pollinated sounds of The Band or Stax-style soul. The diverse musical sensibilities of The Damnations (Brandon Hudspeth - guitar, Caleb Drummond - bass, and Colby Aiken - Drums) allow for all of that along with occasionally forays into deep country and even jazz. Since forming in 2017 The Damnations have released 4 albums and kept a busy tour schedule throughout North America and Europe. Arbuckle was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in 2022 for his work with M&A.

Please remember, we do not accept reservations. Guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. We require appropriate attire— meaning business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

Please remember, there is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website! www.thedrinkerys.com