We're marking 12 years of The Dayton Food Truck Rallies with special food festivals throughout the year! Come and enjoy a wide variety of fantastic tacos, ranging from traditional to contemporary, from some outstanding food trucks at The Brightside! The beer garden patio and indoor seating at The Brightside will be available for everyone to relax in during the festival. With numerous vendors offering tacos and themed items alongside their usual menu favorites, this is a foodie event you won't want to miss! 🌮

DAYTON TACO FEST 2026

August 14th - 5pm - 10pm

The Brightside, 905 E. 3rd St. Dayton, OH 45402

Entry is always FREE to our family-friendly food festivals!